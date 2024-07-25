GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of GameStop from $13.50 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

GameStop Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE GME opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.04 and a beta of -0.10. GameStop has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $881.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.30 million. GameStop had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GameStop will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, with a total value of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,315.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 2,215 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $58,320.95. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,274,582.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,140 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,315.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,397 shares of company stock valued at $84,106. Insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 41.7% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 32.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 147.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of GameStop by 115.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

