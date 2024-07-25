Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $150.00 to $175.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Generac traded as high as $161.43 and last traded at $160.85, with a volume of 61724 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.78.

GNRC has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Generac from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Generac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.11.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $666,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Generac news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 65,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $9,601,659.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,027. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $666,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,177 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,640.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 80,785 shares of company stock valued at $11,720,411 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Generac by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Generac by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Generac by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 2.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.37.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $889.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

