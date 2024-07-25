General Electric (NYSE:GE) Hits New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $173.93 and last traded at $172.70, with a volume of 4713946 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.76.

The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on General Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Capital World Investors raised its stake in General Electric by 2,818.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $1,193,159,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in General Electric by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 221.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after buying an additional 4,907,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $520,488,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.95.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.