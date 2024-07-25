General Electric (NYSE:GE) PT Raised to $190.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of General Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.93.

Get General Electric alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $162.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. General Electric has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $177.20.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $7,377,211.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after acquiring an additional 550,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 9.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,100,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,373,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,309,543 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in General Electric by 2,818.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,749,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,237,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312,648 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,159,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in General Electric by 221.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,121,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,250,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,907,530 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.