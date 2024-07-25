General Electric (NYSE:GE) Reaches New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $173.93 and last traded at $172.70, with a volume of 4713946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.76.

The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.66%. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.93.

Get Our Latest Report on General Electric

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 292,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,366,000 after purchasing an additional 33,762 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in General Electric by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,488,000 after acquiring an additional 31,775 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in General Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 28,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $177.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.95.

About General Electric

(Get Free Report)

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.