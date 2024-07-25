General Motors Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 91,057 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 66% compared to the typical daily volume of 54,759 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.

Get General Motors alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on General Motors

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

Institutional Trading of General Motors

In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 in the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Motors during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 0.2 %

General Motors stock opened at $46.49 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.39. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

About General Motors

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.