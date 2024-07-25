Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Shares Gap Up to $6.32

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.76. Genius Sports shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 1,836,385 shares trading hands.

GENI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $119.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.53 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Limited engages in the development and sale of technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

