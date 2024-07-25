Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Lowered to $162.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $166.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.14.

NYSE GPC opened at $135.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

