Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $135.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.39% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.59%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Union Savings Bank raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

