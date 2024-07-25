Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134,828 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.11% of Genworth Financial worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Genworth Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,294,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,371,000 after acquiring an additional 534,650 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 21,175,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,451,000 after buying an additional 3,283,110 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Genworth Financial by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,821,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after buying an additional 797,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genworth Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,031,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,610,000 after buying an additional 114,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter worth $23,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,349,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.23. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

