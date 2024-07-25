George Kemble Sells 14,062 Shares of Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT) Stock

Sagimet Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) Chairman George Kemble sold 14,062 shares of Sagimet Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $43,592.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 142,318 shares in the company, valued at $441,185.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sagimet Biosciences Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of SGMT opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.55. Sagimet Biosciences Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $20.71.

Sagimet Biosciences (NASDAQ:SGMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.18. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sagimet Biosciences Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Sagimet Biosciences in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sagimet Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sagimet Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGMT. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sagimet Biosciences by 312.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Sagimet Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sagimet Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $113,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sagimet Biosciences Company Profile

Sagimet Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics called fatty acid synthase (FASN) inhibitors for the treatment of diseases that result from dysfunctional metabolic pathways in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is Denifanstat, a once-daily pill and selective FASN inhibitor for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction associated steatohepatitis.

