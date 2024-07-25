German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.39

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.39 and last traded at $40.37, with a volume of 6791 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GABC. StockNews.com upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Hovde Group lifted their price target on German American Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, German American Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

German American Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.62.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $84.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.05 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

German American Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 186.2% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 20.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

