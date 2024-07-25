Glass House Brands (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.33 and last traded at C$7.33. Approximately 94,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 121,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.41.
Glass House Brands Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated cannabis company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Retail; Wholesale Biomass; and Cannabis-Related Consumer Packaged Goods. It cultivates, manufactures, and distributes cannabis bulk flowers and trims to wholesalers; and consumer packaged goods to third-party retail stores in California.
