Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Global X MLP ETF worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Global X MLP ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,107,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 73,439 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,910,000 after buying an additional 113,025 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,068,000 after buying an additional 64,416 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 231,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,142,000 after buying an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 211,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

Global X MLP ETF Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

