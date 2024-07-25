Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues Earnings Results

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 18.07%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Globe Life updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.800-12.100 EPS.

Globe Life Trading Down 1.4 %

GL opened at $88.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.69. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $38.95 and a fifty-two week high of $132.00. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In related news, CEO James Matthew Darden purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $169,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,869.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $417,280. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Further Reading

