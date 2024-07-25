GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC opened at $0.31 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The company has a market cap of $20.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.19. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $3.53.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other GlycoMimetics news, insider Edwin Rock purchased 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.25 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 565,403 shares in the company, valued at $141,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GlycoMimetics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLYC. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of GlycoMimetics in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,761,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after acquiring an additional 340,112 shares in the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GlycoMimetics

(Get Free Report)

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for cancers and inflammatory diseases in the United States. It develops uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist, which is used in combination with chemotherapy to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as completed phase 3 trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.