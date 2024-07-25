GoDaddy (GDDY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect GoDaddy to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 186.09% and a net margin of 40.38%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts expect GoDaddy to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GoDaddy stock opened at $143.20 on Thursday. GoDaddy has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $148.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.14.

GDDY has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.25.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,055,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,386,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $1,055,792.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,386,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $559,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,632 shares in the company, valued at $26,928,027.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,071 shares of company stock valued at $6,875,606 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

