goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Increased to C$215.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$200.00 to C$215.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSY. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$220.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$192.00 to C$208.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$201.00 to C$225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$210.30.

goeasy Stock Down 2.5 %

GSY stock opened at C$195.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$185.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$173.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 284.07, a current ratio of 26.61 and a quick ratio of 28.46. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$101.34 and a 12 month high of C$206.02.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.77 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$357.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$350.44 million. goeasy had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 25.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that goeasy will post 17.2156863 earnings per share for the current year.

goeasy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.47%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

