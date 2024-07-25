Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,374 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gold Fields by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GFI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gold Fields currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Gold Fields Price Performance

GFI stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.24.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

