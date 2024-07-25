Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Golden Minerals from $3.10 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 223.07% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. Analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties in Argentina, Nevada, and Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company was formerly known as Apex Silver Mines Limited and changed its name to Golden Minerals Company in March 2009.
