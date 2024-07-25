Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

GBDC stock opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.52.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.61 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 53.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Golub Capital BDC

In related news, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $7,213,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,646.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 88,748 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $1,422,630.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,762,776.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Golub bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.03 per share, with a total value of $7,213,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,718,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,553,646.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 601,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,138 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,872,157 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after purchasing an additional 399,231 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,745,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after purchasing an additional 83,111 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,172,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 106,411 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 29.6% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,940,000 after purchasing an additional 479,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4,797.5% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,740,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

