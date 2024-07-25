Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $74.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.60.

A number of research firms have commented on GSHD. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

In related news, COO Mark Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 5.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 28.8% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 47.5% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 4,658 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 28.0% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 134,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after buying an additional 29,392 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 159.8% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 82,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 50,784 shares during the period.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $65.70 on Monday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $92.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average is $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

