Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Free Report) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.09% of Granite Ridge Resources worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Granite Ridge Resources by 24,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Granite Ridge Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 31.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $879.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.20. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $8.14.

Granite Ridge Resources ( NYSE:GRNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.00 million during the quarter. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 14.35%. Equities analysts predict that Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Granite Ridge Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRNT. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Granite Ridge Resources in a report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised Granite Ridge Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on Granite Ridge Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.80 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,633 shares in the company, valued at $513,733.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Luke C. Brandenberg bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,733.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thaddeus Darden bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.90 per share, for a total transaction of $41,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,820.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 31,200 shares of company stock valued at $194,135. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

