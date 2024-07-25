Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.50

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKWGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:UKW opened at GBX 138.20 ($1.79) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 14.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 137.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 138.64. The company has a market cap of £3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.55 and a beta of 0.24. Greencoat UK Wind has a twelve month low of GBX 127.30 ($1.65) and a twelve month high of GBX 152.40 ($1.97).

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

