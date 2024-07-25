Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Greencore Group Price Performance

GNC stock opened at GBX 178.80 ($2.31) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 169.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 133.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.73. The stock has a market cap of £835.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,784.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.14. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 68.35 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 188.80 ($2.44).

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alastair S. N. Murray acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £50,700 ($65,571.65). 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.