Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Announces Earnings Results

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, reports. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter.
Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $594.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.42.
Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Greene County Bancorp Company Profile
Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
