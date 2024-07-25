Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Announces Earnings Results

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, reports. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of Greene County Bancorp stock opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.41. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.33 and a 12-month high of $37.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $594.35 million, a PE ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Insider Transactions at Greene County Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

In related news, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $223,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,577. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Michelle M. Plummer sold 3,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $95,629.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,772.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay P. Cahalan sold 7,060 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $223,449.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,577. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Greene County Bancorp by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 362,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,428,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. 13.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.