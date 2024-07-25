Grid Dynamics (GDYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.48 million. On average, analysts expect Grid Dynamics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Grid Dynamics Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock opened at $11.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.57. Grid Dynamics has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grid Dynamics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Grid Dynamics news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 385,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $106,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,605,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,511,022.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 385,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $745,750 in the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GDYN shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

