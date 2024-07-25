Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1,616.7% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Group 1 Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.63, for a total transaction of $412,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,557.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward Mckissic sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.92, for a total value of $54,216.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,671.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,007 shares of company stock worth $1,221,218. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 6.9 %

GPI stock opened at $325.79 on Thursday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.84 and a 52 week high of $338.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $9.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.52 by ($0.03). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.44%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading

