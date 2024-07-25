Gruss & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gruss & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000. Alphabet makes up 1.2% of Gruss & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,810,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $68,980,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,441,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,220,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,316,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,910,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,876,605,000 after purchasing an additional 874,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,408,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,868,000 after purchasing an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $172.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.36 and a 200 day moving average of $160.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.21 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOGL

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,389,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.