Guggenheim Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $55.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $54.50 to $55.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.38 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $30.50 price objective (down previously from $3,050.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.52.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.89 and a 200 day moving average of $79.68.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total transaction of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 550,750 shares of company stock valued at $35,023,769. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.