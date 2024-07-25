Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 4,549 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 4,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $50,220.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,425,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,902,532.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hagerty Price Performance

NYSE HGTY opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 182.70 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

Get Hagerty alerts:

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Hagerty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HGTY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hagerty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hagerty in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hagerty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hagerty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Hagerty by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hagerty in the first quarter worth $3,473,000. Institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Hagerty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.