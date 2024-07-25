Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HALO. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 517.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,983,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,390 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,935,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 250.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,163,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,986,000 after acquiring an additional 831,199 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 562.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 552,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,218,000 after acquiring an additional 468,977 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,090,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

HALO stock opened at $55.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.64. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HALO. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,050 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.