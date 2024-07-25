Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $49.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Halozyme Therapeutics traded as high as $56.00 and last traded at $55.94, with a volume of 670952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.34.

HALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,488,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 109,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,050 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 90.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 315,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,498,000 after purchasing an additional 149,214 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 51.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 146,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 49,923 shares during the period. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.62 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.94% and a return on equity of 225.71%. The company had revenue of $195.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.72 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

