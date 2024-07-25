Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hanmi Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 192.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth $596,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

