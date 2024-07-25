HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Navam Welihinda Sells 5,000 Shares

Posted by on Jul 25th, 2024

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCPGet Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, June 24th, Navam Welihinda sold 17,397 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $582,277.59.
  • On Thursday, June 20th, Navam Welihinda sold 18,271 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $607,693.46.
  • On Wednesday, May 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $166,700.00.

HashiCorp Price Performance

HashiCorp stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 293.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $48,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after buying an additional 1,501,953 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 416.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,555,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCP shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair lowered HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCP

HashiCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP)

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.