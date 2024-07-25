HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) CFO Navam Welihinda Sells 5,000 Shares

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CFO Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $167,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Navam Welihinda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Navam Welihinda sold 17,397 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $582,277.59.

On Thursday, June 20th, Navam Welihinda sold 18,271 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $607,693.46.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Navam Welihinda sold 5,000 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $166,700.00.

HashiCorp stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.62. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $34.05.

HashiCorp last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. The company had revenue of $160.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 293.2% in the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth approximately $48,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after buying an additional 1,501,953 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 416.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,555,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in HashiCorp by 53.3% in the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HCP shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair lowered HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

