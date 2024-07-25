HC Wainwright Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN)

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Valneva in a report issued on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.49). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valneva’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Valneva’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.80 million. Valneva had a negative net margin of 15.88% and a negative return on equity of 14.56%.

Valneva stock opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92. Valneva has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $15.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

