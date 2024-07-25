HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $396.00 at Barclays

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $376.00 to $396.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $339.72.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:HCA opened at $343.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.41. The stock has a market cap of $90.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $348.00.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 621.57%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 22.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth approximately $983,000. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1,215.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 160,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,493,000 after acquiring an additional 148,092 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 473.7% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

