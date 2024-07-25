HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Sets New 52-Week High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $348.00 and last traded at $341.45, with a volume of 515856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.38.

The company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 621.57% and a net margin of 8.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.29 EPS.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $329.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $376.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.72.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total transaction of $303,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Insight Partners LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $983,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1,215.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 160,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,493,000 after buying an additional 148,092 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $624,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $90.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.41.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

