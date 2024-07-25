HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

HCI has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.75.

NYSE HCI opened at $88.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.94. The company has a market cap of $930.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.13. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $121.57.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $206.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.17 million. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 40.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of HCI Group by 399.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of HCI Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

