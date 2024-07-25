Head to Head Analysis: Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF) & GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV)

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRVF – Get Free Report) and GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Legrand and GE Vernova, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Legrand 0 0 0 0 N/A GE Vernova 0 5 9 1 2.73

GE Vernova has a consensus price target of $175.89, indicating a potential upside of 7.99%. Given GE Vernova’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GE Vernova is more favorable than Legrand.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Legrand $9.11 billion N/A $1.24 billion $4.49 23.25 GE Vernova $33.68 billion 1.33 -$438.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Legrand and GE Vernova’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Legrand has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GE Vernova.

Profitability

This table compares Legrand and GE Vernova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legrand 13.19% 16.16% 7.22% GE Vernova N/A N/A N/A

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes. It also provides security, communication, and network solutions, including access security, digital home networks, emergency lighting, fire alarms, IT networks, intercom and door entry, and nurse call systems; conduits and cable management solutions comprising trunking, ducts, tubes, floor boxes, columns and feeders, and workstation solutions; industrial products, such as enclosures, connections, transformers and power supply, marking accessories and cable ties, motor control and protection, fuse protection, and industrial plugs and sockets, as well as control, button, and signaling products; installation accessories, including wiring accessories, extension cords, multi-outlet units, cable ties and fasteners, and connection boxes and terminals; and lighting products and accessories. The company's products are used in hotels, offices, data centers, shopping centers, health care, industrial, and residential buildings. It also exports its products to approximately 170 countries. Legrand SA was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Limoges, France.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

