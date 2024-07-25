Head to Head Review: ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) versus Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ)

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) and Hoku (OTCMKTS:HOKUQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ESS Tech and Hoku’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESS Tech $7.54 million 18.33 -$77.58 million ($0.45) -1.76 Hoku N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hoku has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ESS Tech.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESS Tech 0 2 3 1 2.83 Hoku 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ESS Tech and Hoku, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ESS Tech presently has a consensus price target of $2.01, indicating a potential upside of 154.22%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of ESS Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of Hoku shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ESS Tech and Hoku’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESS Tech -746.89% -73.08% -53.49% Hoku N/A N/A N/A

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

About Hoku

Hoku Corporation operates as a solar energy products and services company primarily in the United States. It focuses on manufacturing polysilicon, a primary material used in the manufacture of photovoltaic (PV) modules; and designing, engineering, and installing turnkey PV systems and related services in Hawaii using solar modules purchased from third-party suppliers. The company was formerly known as Hoku Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Hoku Corporation in March 2010. Hoku Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii. On July 2, 2013, Hoku Corporation along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Idaho.

