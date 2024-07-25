Head to Head Review: SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) & Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA)

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) and Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SR Bancorp and Heritage Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get SR Bancorp alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SR Bancorp $14.78 million 6.25 N/A N/A N/A Heritage Financial $303.13 million 2.50 $61.76 million $1.33 16.40

Heritage Financial has higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Heritage Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings for SR Bancorp and Heritage Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Heritage Financial has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential downside of 0.66%. Given Heritage Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Financial is more favorable than SR Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares SR Bancorp and Heritage Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SR Bancorp N/A -4.55% -0.84% Heritage Financial 15.70% 8.18% 0.96%

Summary

Heritage Financial beats SR Bancorp on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SR Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

About Heritage Financial

(Get Free Report)

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, commercial business loans, lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans to a range of businesses in industries that include real estate and rental and leasing, healthcare, accommodation and food services, retail trade, and construction. It also originates loans that are guaranteed by the U.S. Small Business Administration; and provides objective advice from trusted advisers. The company was formerly known as Heritage Financial Corporation, M.H.C. and changed its name to Heritage Financial Corporation in 1998. Heritage Financial Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Olympia, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for SR Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SR Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.