Head-To-Head Survey: Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) & MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) and Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MoneyLion and Carbon Streaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion $423.43 million 1.74 -$45.24 million ($2.90) -24.20 Carbon Streaming $1.17 million 29.18 -$35.50 million ($1.47) -0.44

Carbon Streaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyLion. MoneyLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carbon Streaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion -6.42% -3.02% -1.51% Carbon Streaming -4,304.96% -5.77% -5.56%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares MoneyLion and Carbon Streaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MoneyLion has a beta of 2.74, suggesting that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Streaming has a beta of -63.88, suggesting that its share price is 6,488% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.4% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of MoneyLion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Carbon Streaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MoneyLion and Carbon Streaming, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 5 0 3.00 Carbon Streaming 0 1 0 0 2.00

MoneyLion currently has a consensus price target of $101.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.94%. Given MoneyLion’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than Carbon Streaming.

Summary

MoneyLion beats Carbon Streaming on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

MoneyLion Inc., a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account. It also provides marketplace solutions, such as valuable distribution, acquisition, growth, and monetization channels; and creative media and brand content services. MoneyLion Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation a carbon credit streaming and royalty company focused on creating shareholder value primarily through the acquisition and sale of carbon credits. It provides capital to carbon projects globally, primarily by entering into or acquiring streaming, royalty or royalty-like arrangements for the purchase of carbon credits. The company was formerly known as Mexivada Mining Corp. and changed its name to Carbon Streaming Corporation in June 2020. Carbon Streaming Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

