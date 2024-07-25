Head to Head Survey: Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) & Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY)

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) and Indivior (OTCMKTS:INVVY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Tango Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Indivior shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Tango Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Tango Therapeutics and Indivior, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tango Therapeutics 0 0 7 1 3.13 Indivior 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Tango Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $14.86, indicating a potential upside of 49.92%. Given Tango Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Tango Therapeutics is more favorable than Indivior.

Tango Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indivior has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tango Therapeutics and Indivior’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tango Therapeutics $36.53 million 28.99 -$101.74 million ($1.13) -8.77 Indivior $791.00 million 3.81 $205.00 million $1.05 20.81

Indivior has higher revenue and earnings than Tango Therapeutics. Tango Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indivior, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tango Therapeutics and Indivior’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tango Therapeutics -299.88% -44.35% -27.63% Indivior N/A N/A N/A

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions. The company develops TNG462, an oral small molecule methylthioadenosine-cooperative inhibitor for the treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions; TNG260, a co-repressor of repressor element-1 silencing transcription -selective inhibitor; TNG348, an ubiquitin-specific protease 1 inhibitor to treat patients with BRCA1 or BRCA2-mutant cancers; and Target 3 for STK11-mutant cancers. It has a strategic collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for the discovery, development, and commercialization of a pipeline of therapies for patients with cancer. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Indivior

Indivior PLC is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for treatment of opioid dependence. Its products include Suboxone Film, Suboxone Tablet, and Subutex Tablet. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Rest of World, and United Kingdom. The company was founded on September 26, 2014 and is headquartered in Slough, the United Kingdom.

