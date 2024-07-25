Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:HTIA) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Healthcare Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTIA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.75 and last traded at $14.75. 3,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 8,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.74.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.21.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4609 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.
Healthcare Trust, Inc is a publicly registered real estate investment trust focused on acquiring a diversified portfolio of healthcare real estate, with an emphasis on seniors housing and medical office buildings, located in the United States.
