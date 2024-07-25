HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HealthStream currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HealthStream Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $29.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.86 million, a PE ratio of 50.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a 52 week low of $20.47 and a 52 week high of $31.15.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $71.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that HealthStream will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

Insider Transactions at HealthStream

In related news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,679.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthStream

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 172.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in HealthStream by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in HealthStream during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 80.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

