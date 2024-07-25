Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $52.71

Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $52.71 and last traded at $52.71, with a volume of 78588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Heartland Financial USA from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 0.97.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.08. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $279.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert B. Engel sold 5,928 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $149,385.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel sold 7,600 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $191,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,529 shares of company stock worth $341,387 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

