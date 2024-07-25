HF Sinclair (DINO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect HF Sinclair to post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect HF Sinclair to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Price Performance

DINO stock opened at $48.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. HF Sinclair has a 12 month low of $47.09 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.73.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

DINO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised shares of HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers bought 6,500 shares of HF Sinclair stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $372,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 138,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,933,869.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

