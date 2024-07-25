Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.79.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $87.50 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of Hibbett stock opened at $87.49 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $36.77 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.01). Hibbett had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 24.15%. The firm had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hibbett by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 22,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,433,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

