Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) by 78.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,333 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 428,671 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 896,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 231,867 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3,444.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 214,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after buying an additional 208,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,147,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,117,000 after buying an additional 193,507 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

HIMS stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $25.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2,250.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $2,368,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $2,368,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christiane Pendarvis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,219.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 981,653 shares of company stock valued at $18,588,465. Insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

